A Penn State fraternity has been placed on interim suspension after allegedly hosting a social event that violated COVID-19 regulations.

Phi Kappa Psi, 403 Locust Lane, held a gathering on Tuesday that "exceeded state and local government directives and directly violated the University’s policy," which prohibits Greek life social functions of any kind amid COVID-19 concerns, according to a statement from Penn State.

The university received anonymous reports, including photos and videos shared on social media, the showed more than 15 people indoors without masks or social distancing, violating requirements for fraternity and sorority chapters announced by Penn State over the summer.

A State College Borough ordinance adopted earlier this month limits residential gatherings to 10 people. Where households have more than 10 people, no additional individuals are permitted.

"Across the country, other schools and communities are struggling with their return to in-person experiences, and social gatherings are the primary cause," said Damon Sims, vice president for student affairs. "We need to impress upon all of us the seriousness of this situation, which begins by enforcing the basic requirements of social distancing and masking, and we're determined to do so as clearly and consistently as we can."

The suspension, which the university says was supported by the chapter's national organization and Penn State's Interfraternity Council, means the chapter loses all privileges as a recognized student organization, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Phi Kappa Psi's reported social came a day before a large, rowdy group of students partied Wednesday night in an open area outside East Halls on the University Park campus. Videos that circulated on social media showed the group mostly ignoring masking and social distancing regulations issued by the university and State College Borough.

Penn State President Eric Barron called the behavior "unacceptable" and said it could lead to the university having to send students home.